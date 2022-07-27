Targeting deep value opportunities

Underlying pre-tax profit rises 55 per cent to £32.9mn on annual revenue of £178mn

Adjusted fully diluted EPS up 46 per cent to 100p

Full-year dividend rises 6 per cent to 20.4p

Following a robust pre-close trading update in early June when analysts pushed through their eighth profit upgrade in the past 12 months, Hargreaves Services (HSP:526p), a diversified industrial services group and brownfield land developer, has delivered eye-catching annual results.

Surging commodity prices explain the bumper profit growth as German metals trading subsidiary, HRMS, a key supplier of specialist raw materials to European customers in the steel, smelting, ferroalloy, limestone, and ceramic industries, doubled its net profit to £32.5mn on 84 per cent higher revenue. Hargreaves holds an 86 per cent share of the business, so booked a £27.3mn post tax profit from the subsidiary in its latest accounts.