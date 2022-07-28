Is a Miracle taking place?

This column is intended to help improve investors’ investing skills, providing commentary on markets and specific situations which might help people make money. At the Value Investor Conference in London in May, there were a number of good ideas and I wanted to share one here, adding in my tuppence worth to the presenter’s analysis. Scotts Miracle-Gro (US:SMG) was a new stock to me, so I shall describe some of the steps I conduct when looking at a new company. It was recommended by my friend Jonathan Boyar, of Boyar Asset Management, who has a good track record at identifying hidden value.

Scotts’ generic description, which I have basically taken from the Sentieo platform, is: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (ticker SMG) is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of branded consumer lawn and garden products, as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products. The company operates through three segments.

The consumer segment (65 per cent of sales) consists of the company's consumer lawn and garden business located in the geographic United States which owns a number of well-regarded brands, including Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro soil, plant food and insecticide, and more. The Hawthorne segment (29 per cent of sales) consists of the company's indoor and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment (6 per cent of sales) consists of the company's consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the United States and the company's product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers.