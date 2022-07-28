Is there hope in the investor engagement challenge?

A glimmer of light has appeared for investors fed up with being treated like second class citizens when it comes to their shareholdings.

Individual shareholders are significant players in the UK stock market: in 2020 they owned around 15 per cent of shares in the main market and nearer 25 per cent of Aim, according to figures compiled by the private investors’ association ShareSoc. Yet they are often ignored by the managements of the companies they invest in when it comes to voting rights and invitations to fundraisings.

However, change is now on the cards following the publication of the UK Secondary Capital Raising Review by Mark Austin. Proposals include involving private investors as fully as possible in all types of secondary fundraisings and using digitisation to ensure that investors are kept informed by the companies they own. But it will take time for mindsets and systems to change. Until then, investors will continue to struggle to fully exercise their ownership rights.