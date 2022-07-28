Shares to beat inflation

If the war in Ukraine marked the fiery end of the 'Great Moderation' – the 30-year period after the end of the Cold War that combined relative geopolitical stability with benign economic prosperity – then it also marked the start of the renewed struggle for investors to maintain the value of their portfolios in the face of rising inflation across the developed world. The problem with investing at a time of inflation is its impact at the granular level (we will leave the macroeconomic problems to the economists). How do companies deal with rising inflation in their supply chains? How does the corresponding reaction of investors skew valuations? And are certain shares more 'inflation-proof' than others?

For starters, it is important to remember that inflation really isn’t great for equities as an asset class. Data for the S&P 500, which because of its longevity is the best source for multi-decade comparisons, points to the fact that positive nominal returns on shares occur when annual inflation is in the region of 2-3 per cent. Anything above that level tends to weigh on the performance of shares. This is because, at an underlying level, companies struggle to manage inflationary pressure within their cost base – more money must be spent to maintain basic operations, which affects their ability to invest in the future.

While this is undoubtedly true for companies operating over very long timelines, there are still unexpected opportunities when it comes to shares, not least that the market tends to overreact to inflation news. With US and UK inflation each topping 9 per cent, and the latter predicted to move into double digits soon, getting a handle on the shares to offset the worst of it is a priority for investors. But paying attention to how exactly this can be done is vital if valuation traps are to be avoided. Not every bout of inflation means investors suddenly must go out and buy shares in 'inflation-proof' industries.