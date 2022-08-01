Profit from a North Sea farm-out

Appoints corporate finance advisory firm to manage Greater Perth Area farm-out process

European gas prices hit record highs and 12-month forward curve prices are 131 per cent higher than those embedded in analyst earnings forecasts

Parkmead (PMG: 66p), a UK and Netherlands focused energy group, has appointed a leading energy corporate finance advisory firm, Gneiss Energy, to manage the farm-out process of its Greater Perth Area (GPA) development project.

The core Perth field holds 55mn barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (boe) on a most likely, P50 basis, while the wider GPA project has scope to deliver 75-130mn boe (P50 basis) and provide value-adding volumes to surrounding infrastructure through field life extension. GPA is one of the North Sea's largest undeveloped oil projects, and has been fully appraised. Importantly, fields have been flow tested at rates of up to 6,000 barrels of oil per day and have produced good quality, light crude oil of between 37° and 32° API. Sensibly, Parkmead has been in discussions with the Scott field partnership, led by CNOC, to explore terms of a sub-sea tie-back via the nearby Scott platform to yield mutually beneficial advantages for both the Scott partnership and the Perth owners.