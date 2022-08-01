ThinkSmart shareholders should think twice

Proposed Scheme of Arrangement to return value of Block holding in November 2022

£2.5mn capital return and dividend paid on 15 July 2022

Chairman Ned Montarello of Aim-traded finance company ThinkSmart (TSL: 31p) is proposing a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) through his buy-out vehicle whereby shareholders receive a cash distribution for the company’s holding in New York Stock Exchange-listed Block (SQ:NSQ), a $43bn market capitalisation fintech fund, and ThinkSmart’s remaining assets (£3mn in cash and a legacy leasing business in wind down) transferred to Montarello’s acquisition vehicle. The shares would then be delisted.

ThinkSmart holds 618,750 shares in Block worth $47mn (36.22p a share), so independent shareholders would receive around 36p a share in cash (99.5 per cent of gross proceeds from a share sale) if a majority approve the Scheme at a shareholder meeting in October.