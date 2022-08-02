/
A Sedgefield-based radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets has reported the highest level of revenue visibility in its history
Kromek’s record sales visibility is materially undervalued
August 2, 2022
  • Annual revenue forecast to rise from £12.1mn to £18mn in new financial year
  • Board budgeting for a small annual cash profit of £0.3mn, reversing £1.2mn cash loss reported in 2021/22
  • Near-term contract catalysts provide upside to forecasts

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:9.5p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, has reported its highest level of revenue visibility in its history.

Kromek’s first-half revenue of £4.7mn accelerated to £7.3mn in the second half (to 30 April 2022), and the board is guiding shareholders to expect a 50 per cent hike in annual revenue to £18mn in the new financial year. Around 53 per cent of the revenue budget is now covered by contracted orders (including £2.9mn orders that had been delayed due to supply chain shortages), 37 per cent is going through contract negotiations and the remaining 10 per cent is expected to come from regular repeat orders.

