On the property beat

NAV per share rises 4.9 per cent to 126.5p in three months to 30 June 2022

4.49 per cent like-for-like valuation increase in quarter

New £60mn debt facility refinanced at 2.96 per cent for five years

AEW UK REIT (AEWU:117.5p), the top-performing UK commercial property Reit over the past one, three and five years, has posted another set of eye-catching quarterly results.

Gains on the office portfolio were the key driver this time round (17.6 per cent positive uplift), reflecting the upside from active management initiatives and disposals. In Oxford, Eastpoint Business Park has been successfully signing up tenants from the City’s burgeoning life sciences sector, and is in the process of being sold for £29mn. The value of the property was marked up 43 per cent in the three months to 30 June 2022, and an additional 16 per cent uplift will be pushed through when the deal completes in the current quarter. This will drive NAV per share up a further 2.5p to 129p. The sale of a vacant office building in Glasgow to IQ Student Accommodation will complete shortly, too, thus reducing office exposure to 8 per cent of the portfolio and cutting voids.