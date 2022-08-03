Paying close attention to an oil & gas opportunity

Last month I wrote about the cost of living crisis starting to bite. It continues. This week, Revolution Beauty (REVB) announced a profit warning and the stock opened down more than 50 per cent. This seems to be happening on a weekly basis; stocks are going from a potential warning (the old ‘broadly in line’) to an actual warning, and then the share price craters.

It’s impossible to say where the bottom is. The S&P 500 had its best month since November 2020 (when the Covid-19 vaccines were first shown to be effective), but sharp rallies are typical of bear markets. I don’t believe we have seen the worst of the market and believe caution is required. Why? Well, to pick one statistic, the price of one-year forward baseload electricity contracts in Germany has gone past €400 (£334) per MWh for the first time ever.

To put this into context, this is almost 900 per cent higher than the 2010-20 average of €41.1 per MWh.