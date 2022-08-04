Coal runnings: Anglo Pacific turning the page

Coal is hot right now. Prices are stratospheric as demand for thermal coal has far outstripped supply.

Tip style Income Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Supercharged coal earnings

Smart reinvestment strategy

Strong balance sheet

Decent minimum dividend Bear points 2022 could be earnings peak

Exposure to cyclical markets

Coal is hot right now. Prices are stratospheric as demand for thermal coal has far outstripped supply. The current price exceeds the average over the past decade, and even metallurgical coal has come along for the ride as buyers look for any exposure they can get.