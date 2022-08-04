/
Coal runnings: Anglo Pacific turning the page

The mining royalty group’s revenues have shot up thanks to Queensland's new coal regime
August 4, 2022

Coal is hot right now. Prices are stratospheric as demand for thermal coal has far outstripped supply.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Supercharged coal earnings
  • Smart reinvestment strategy
  • Strong balance sheet 
  • Decent minimum dividend
Bear points
  • 2022 could be earnings peak
  • Exposure to cyclical markets

