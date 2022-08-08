A British technology winner

Successful funding round for Cambridge University spin-out, CamGraPhIC

Edinburgh-based Frontier IP (FIPP:68.5p), a technology investment company that provides commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has announced a £1.26mn funding round for Cambridge University spin-out, CamGraPhIC.

The company is developing graphene-based photonics technology for scalable optical transceivers, devices at the heart of high-speed data and telecommunications networks which could become a core enabling technology for next generation 5G networks and beyond.