small companies

A British technology winner

An Edinburgh based investment company that provides commercialisation services to university spin-outs reports strong progress for its investee companies
August 8, 2022
  • Successful funding round for Cambridge University spin-out, CamGraPhIC
  • Fieldwork Robotics launches the world’s first raspberry-picking robot in Portugal

Edinburgh-based Frontier IP (FIPP:68.5p), a technology investment company that provides commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has announced a £1.26mn funding round for Cambridge University spin-out, CamGraPhIC.

The company is developing graphene-based photonics technology for scalable optical transceivers, devices at the heart of high-speed data and telecommunications networks which could become a core enabling technology for next generation 5G networks and beyond.

