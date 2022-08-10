Wizz chairman goes bargain hunting

Wizz Air (WIZZ) declared a quarterly loss of €453mn (£379mn) in the three months to June, despite quadrupling revenue to €809mn. It booked €65.5mn of “other costs” in the period, mainly relating to flight disruption and customer compensation payments.

In June, it was forced to reverse a costly decision taken two years ago to abandon fuel hedges. Its share price is down 45 per cent this year, compared with declines of 28 per cent at easyJet (EZJ), 18 per cent at Ryanair (IE:RYA) and 14 per cent at Jet2 (JET2).

Indeed, Wizz’s current market cap of £2.36bn is only around £300mn more than Jet2’s, despite having a fleet that is 50 per cent larger.