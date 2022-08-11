/
A lowly priced commodity play

A mining company that extracts platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia is set to ramp up copper production, and will benefit from operational efficiencies at a new processing plant
August 11, 2022
  • Chrome and PGM net earnings up 23 per cent to £20mn on 21 per cent higher revenue of £66.5mn in second half of 2021/22 financial year
  • Net copper earnings up 30 per cent to £4.2mn on 14 per cent higher output in latest six-month period

Jubilee Metals (JLP: 14.5p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, is ramping up its copper operations, a key catalyst for material earnings progression in the 2022/23 financial year.

In Zambia, Jubilee increased copper production by 14 per cent to 1,388 tonnes in the six-months to 30 June 2022, generating net revenue per tonne of £6,854, well above the unit operating cost of £3,796 per tonne. Net copper earnings increased 30 per cent to £4.2mn on the previous half-year. Even at the current lower spot copper price of $8,100 (£6,639) per tonne, Jubilee’s copper operation is hugely profitable.

