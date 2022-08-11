A lowly priced commodity play

Chrome and PGM net earnings up 23 per cent to £20mn on 21 per cent higher revenue of £66.5mn in second half of 2021/22 financial year

Net copper earnings up 30 per cent to £4.2mn on 14 per cent higher output in latest six-month period

Jubilee Metals (JLP: 14.5p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, is ramping up its copper operations, a key catalyst for material earnings progression in the 2022/23 financial year.

In Zambia, Jubilee increased copper production by 14 per cent to 1,388 tonnes in the six-months to 30 June 2022, generating net revenue per tonne of £6,854, well above the unit operating cost of £3,796 per tonne. Net copper earnings increased 30 per cent to £4.2mn on the previous half-year. Even at the current lower spot copper price of $8,100 (£6,639) per tonne, Jubilee’s copper operation is hugely profitable.