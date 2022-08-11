Paragon stronger than investors think

Assuming the housing market doesn’t implode, Paragon (PAG) is on solid ground. Surging house prices have de-risked the mortgage portfolio, while capital ratios are much stronger than the group’s lowly rating imply. If the return on tangible equity (RoTE) can be sustained, the shares could be 30 per cent undervalued, even if turbulent markets mean investors prefer proof to faith. While they wait, a mix of dividends and buybacks could herald double-digit total shareholder returns.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Professional BTL customers Well-capitalised Strong returns history Push into commercial loans Bear points Rising cost of funds Housing market

Though it is was founded in 1985, Paragon is like the new generation of banks in that it does not offer customers day-to-day clearing services. Instead, it focuses on consumer and small business loans, with a bias towards buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage lending and fixed rate offer savings.