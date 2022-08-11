/
Paragon stronger than investors think

While mortgage market risks are rising, Paragon’s focus on professional landlords and higher-margin commercial loans should ensure solid progress
August 11, 2022

Assuming the housing market doesn’t implode, Paragon (PAG) is on solid ground. Surging house prices have de-risked the mortgage portfolio, while capital ratios are much stronger than the group’s lowly rating imply. If the return on tangible equity (RoTE) can be sustained, the shares could be 30 per cent undervalued, even if turbulent markets mean investors prefer proof to faith. While they wait, a mix of dividends and buybacks could herald double-digit total shareholder returns.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points

Professional BTL customers

Well-capitalised

Strong returns history

Push into commercial loans

Bear points

Rising cost of funds

Housing market 

Though it is was founded in 1985, Paragon is like the new generation of banks in that it does not offer customers day-to-day clearing services. Instead, it focuses on consumer and small business loans, with a bias towards buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage lending and fixed rate offer savings.

