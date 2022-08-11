US-bound Abcam still a growth star

It’s not just households: recent headlines suggest UK biotech is feeling the squeeze too. With almost no laboratory space available for rent in Oxford and Cambridge – two of the hubs in the country’s so-called ‘golden triangle’ of pharmaceutical innovation – landlords have been jacking up the rents. In the past year, the sector’s cost of capital has climbed precipitously as investors have moved decidedly into risk-off mode. To top it all off, it appears one of its stars, Cambridge-headquartered life sciences firm Abcam (ABC), is set on quitting London’s Aim exchange in favour of a sole listing in the US.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Big top-line growth forecasts

Renewed focus on margins

Exposure to hot diagnostics market

Investments largely complete Bear points Delisting uncertainty

Premium rating

Could the sector’s appeal now be vanishing for shareholders? After a few years of whipsawing fortunes and valuations, UK investors may wonder whether it is time to exit stage right. But adverse market conditions don’t change the fact that there are some genuinely innovative companies ploughing forward with research and development. That description is true of Abcam, regardless of its imminent delisting, as its expertise in an emergent and increasingly profitable field of biological analysis steadily secures its status as a globally important firm.