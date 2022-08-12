Can we generate an annual income of £50,000 from 2024?

These investors want to supplement their pensions income by drawing from their investments

They could invest some of their cash holdings gradually with long-term goals in mind

Martin's workplace pension is not invested in low-risk funds

Reader Portfolio Martin and his wife 55 and 54 Description Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property, whisky cask. Objectives Generate £50,000 a year from assets between 2024 and 2034, buy a house in France, position portfolio for retirement, invest cash holdings. Portfolio type Investing for income

Martin is age 55 and his wife is 54. He earns £94,000 and taxable earn-out income of, on average, £44,000 a year, plus a bonus of about £18,000. He will receive the earn-out income until 2028 irrespective of whether he continues to work for his current employer.