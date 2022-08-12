/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Can we generate an annual income of £50,000 from 2024?

These investors plan to draw from their investments before they start to receive their state pensions
Can we generate an annual income of £50,000 from 2024?
August 12, 2022
By Rosie Bullard and Zoe Brett
  • These investors want to supplement their pensions income by drawing from their investments
  • They could invest some of their cash holdings gradually with long-term goals in mind
  • Martin's workplace pension is not invested in low-risk funds
Reader Portfolio
Martin and his wife 55 and 54
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property, whisky cask.

Objectives

Generate £50,000 a year from assets between 2024 and 2034, buy a house in France, position portfolio for retirement, invest cash holdings.

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Martin is age 55 and his wife is 54. He earns £94,000 and taxable earn-out income of, on average, £44,000 a year, plus a bonus of about £18,000. He will receive the earn-out income until 2028 irrespective of whether he continues to work for his current employer.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data