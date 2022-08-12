How to make working beyond retirement pay

Working beyond retirement could boost your pensions and retirement savings' value and help them to last longer

If you do this. it is important to understand the impact of contributing to and withdrawing from pensions

Also consider how it will affect your tax position and if working is financially worthwhile

If you love your job, you may be one of the increasing number of people who works at least part time after retiring or is planning to. And even if you are not so enthusiastic about work you may want to continue to earn an income.

If you are drawing down from investment portfolios as part of your retirement income, working or returning to work could mean that you do not have to draw from them or could draw less from them when their value has fallen due to markets going down. Selling assets when markets are down means that you shrink the size of your portfolio further, making it even harder for its value to recover to where it was at before the falls. Selling when markets are falling also reduces a portfolio's ability to generate income because it has fewer units and shares in investments from which to receive it.