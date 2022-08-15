/
small companies

A technology group is winning new contracts and operates in market segments displaying attractive structural growth: demand for 5G networks; global warming and climate change; and defence budget spending.
A smart play on defence spend, climate change and 5G
August 15, 2022
  • Flat interim pre-tax profit of $2.04mn on six per cent higher revenue of $22.7mn after accounting for acquisition costs, exit from Russia and higher non-cash charges
  • $10mn contract award in Israel since half-year end
  • Strong order book
  • Analysts maintain full-year double-digit profit growth forecasts

Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:57p) is reaping an immediate payback from January’s $1.2mn (£1mn) acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in PSK, an Israeli company which develops, manufactures and integrates communication systems and advanced monitoring systems for the Israeli government defence market.

In the first half of 2022, PSK contributed $2mn of revenue on a 5 per cent operating margin and MTI also earns management fees. Moreover, since the half-year end, PSK has landed the largest contract in its history, a $10mn award over seven years from the Israeli Ministry of Defence. Strategically, PSK is enabling MTI’s Summit electronics division, which represents 40 international suppliers of radio frequency/microwave components, to step up the value chain by offering not only components, but turn-key solutions such as fixed and mobile communication, telemetry and signal intelligence systems, too.

