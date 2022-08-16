Investment Trust Portfolio: Home-grown opportunities

The last couple of columns have suggested good opportunities in certain sectors were emerging given the extent that investment trust discounts had widened year-to-date, despite assets broadly keeping pace with markets. Private equity and UK smaller companies were cited. There are others. Last month’s column ‘Taking the long view’ (27 July 2022) also briefly touched upon the case for the UK in general. In each case, the consensus is looking away. These remain largely unloved assets. And therein lays the opportunity for long-term investors given the sound fundamentals that deserve better recognition.

The UK revisited

The column ‘Trade of the decade?’ (13 May 2021) explained why prospects for the UK market were promising despite the consensus thinking otherwise. We should remember, as highlighted recently by the Investors’ Chronicle, that the FTSE 100 has produced an annual total return of over 7.7 per cent since its inception in 1984 – twice the UK inflation rate over the same period. But this is still well behind the S&P 500. In the last decade the US market more than quadrupled, while the MSCI’s UK index produced a total return of just 65 per cent. Yet straws in the wind suggest things may be about to change for the better.