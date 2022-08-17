/
stock screens

Five stocks for a contrarian investor

Mean reversion has worked wonders for our Contrarian Value screen over the last decade. Alas, the same principle was at play in the aggregate performance of its 2021 picks.
August 17, 2022

By the end of 2008, General Growth Properties was in a hole.

As the second-largest shopping mall operator in the US, the effects of a monster recession were already weighing on the Chicago-headquartered group. To meet fast-approaching debt maturities, the company planned a fire sale of valuable assets. And to top things off, the board had just discovered a $90mn (£74mn) loan from the chief executive’s family trust to the recently ousted CFO.

General Growth’s shares, having dropped more than 90 per cent in a year, were at an all-time low.

