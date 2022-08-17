Five stocks for a contrarian investor

By the end of 2008, General Growth Properties was in a hole.

As the second-largest shopping mall operator in the US, the effects of a monster recession were already weighing on the Chicago-headquartered group. To meet fast-approaching debt maturities, the company planned a fire sale of valuable assets. And to top things off, the board had just discovered a $90mn (£74mn) loan from the chief executive’s family trust to the recently ousted CFO.

General Growth’s shares, having dropped more than 90 per cent in a year, were at an all-time low.