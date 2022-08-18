/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Admiral still first rate

Admiral shares have taken a beating, creating an attractive entry point for value and income investors
Admiral still first rate
August 18, 2022

It has been a rotten year for lots of non-life insurers. Rampant inflation in the sector’s claims supply chains has played havoc with pricing structures, while vehicle-related claims are well up since pandemic restrictions lifted. Worse still, insurers can no longer milk loyal policyholders with progressively higher rates now that the Financial Conduct Authority has banned “price walking”. As a result, the appeal of 12-month teaser rates has reduced, making potential customers much harder to pry away from competitors.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Strong capital release and dividend record
  • Expertise in potentially profitable niches
  • Keeps adding new customers
  • Attractive relative valuation
Bear points
  • Struggling international business 
  • Claims inflation

On balance, the sector looks like an old banger with a dodgy transmission. However, as seasoned investors will know, pessimism is also an opportunity to lock in good prices for excellent companies. In this context, and following some strong recent half-year figures, we think personal insurer Admiral (ADM) will float a few value investor boats.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data