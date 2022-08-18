Bearbull Income Fund: Growth stock dilemma

There is a temptation to put growth stocks – or what seem to be growth stocks – into an income portfolio. It is obvious why – the portfolio’s performance gets boosted by an entity with more oomph than the cohort it joins. The risk is that the future won’t be like the past; that the rear-view mirror will say little about what’s to come.

So it may be with Victrex (VCT), the speciality chemicals group that makes PEEK, a high-performance plastic used in demanding industrial applications, such as in aero engines or medical implants. For years, demand for PEEK brought Victrex, which was spun out of the chemicals conglomerate ICI in the early 1990s, super-high profit margins and steady but relentless sales growth. Operating margins have averaged 38 per cent in the past 10 years and sales growth compounded at 7 per cent a year from 2010 to 2018.

Since then, sales have spluttered and margins have dropped 10 percentage points below that average. Even so, they remain enviably fat and Victrex’s bosses talk of a good performance in the first nine months of 2021-22, with both sales value and volumes rising 9 per cent on the previous year. Thus they are confident Victrex will make City expectations of earnings of around 94p for the full year, 12 per cent higher than 2020-21. That hardly puts the shares on a low rating but, at below 20 times forecast earnings with the share price at £18.35, it is low compared with its five-year average.