/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Empiric Student’s discount to Unite doesn’t add up

The student landlord was hit hard by the pandemic, but the long-term outlook is good
Empiric Student’s discount to Unite doesn’t add up
August 18, 2022

As the summer holidays draw to a close, thousands of university students across the country are getting ready for a new academic year. Some are moving away from home for the first time into university accommodation, some renting a house from a private landlord and an increasing number are moving into buildings developed by the likes of Empiric Student Property (ESP).

IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Demand high and likely to increase
  • Weak PBSA supply
  • Strong trading history
  • Shares at a discount to NAV
Bear points
  • Overreliance on overseas students
  • Below-inflation rental growth

The number of students applying for British universities this year is the highest on record and application numbers have been on an upward trend for over a decade. As a result, the number of students who are currently studying at university is also the highest on record – and the rate of the intake is increasing.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data