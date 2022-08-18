Empiric Student’s discount to Unite doesn’t add up

As the summer holidays draw to a close, thousands of university students across the country are getting ready for a new academic year. Some are moving away from home for the first time into university accommodation, some renting a house from a private landlord and an increasing number are moving into buildings developed by the likes of Empiric Student Property (ESP).

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Demand high and likely to increase

Weak PBSA supply

Strong trading history

Shares at a discount to NAV Bear points Overreliance on overseas students

Below-inflation rental growth

The number of students applying for British universities this year is the highest on record and application numbers have been on an upward trend for over a decade. As a result, the number of students who are currently studying at university is also the highest on record – and the rate of the intake is increasing.