Empiric Student’s discount to Unite doesn’t add up

As the summer holidays draw to a close, thousands of university students across the country are getting ready for a new academic year. Some are moving away from home for the first time into university accommodation, some renting a house from a private landlord and an increasing number are moving into buildings developed by the likes of Empiric Student Property (ESP).
IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Demand high and likely to increase
- Weak PBSA supply
- Strong trading history
- Shares at a discount to NAV
Bear points
- Overreliance on overseas students
- Below-inflation rental growth
The number of students applying for British universities this year is the highest on record and application numbers have been on an upward trend for over a decade. As a result, the number of students who are currently studying at university is also the highest on record – and the rate of the intake is increasing.