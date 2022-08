Back to the dividend debate

With around a third of FTSE 100 shares set to go ex-dividend over the next fortnight, the mid-year distribution season is in full swing.

For lots of investors, it’s a happy time. Dividends provide security and evidence of cash flow, and act as a proxy for capital discipline. For those who buy and hold stocks for income, distributions are also practical and avoid the need to top-slice holdings.