Hot property

It’s worth keeping an eye on boardroom changes as they can be highly informative as to the direction a company is heading.

A good example is Palace Capital (PCA:283p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit. Having taken feedback from its shareholders, Palace changed tack and is now focused on maximising cash returns (‘A royal investment opportunity’, 20 July 2022). The new strategy is one of liquidation, hence why property director Richard Starr has just stepped down from his role. His duties will be spread between the group’s heads of asset management and investment. Neil Sinclair, chief executive and co-founder, stepped down from the board earlier in the summer.

Palace looks firmly in play. Indeed, the board “remains mindful of consolidation in the real estate sector as part of its considerations.” Bearing this in mind, analyst Colin Smith at house broker Arden Partners notes that “recent consolidation transactions in the sector have been announced at four to seven per cent discounts to net asset value (NAV).”