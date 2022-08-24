Private Investor's Diary: Focused on long-term fundamentals

After a dismal first half of 2022, July saw the second half off to a good start. The US led the way with the Nasdaq up 12.3 per cent and the S&P 500 up 9.1 per cent. There were two reasons for the bounce.

First, sentiment indicators suggested investors had become too bearish at the end of June. Second, the US 10 Year Treasury yield fell to 2.67 per cent after hitting 3.5 per cent in mid-June. Markets started to believe that the Federal Reserve would not increase interest rates as far as expected. Inflation was peaking, and the overriding fear would soon return to deflation. As usual other markets followed the US as investors took on more risk – the French CAC was up 8.9 per cent, the German Dax 5.5 per cent, the Nikkei 225 up 5.3 per cent and the Italian MIB up 2.5 per cent. In the UK the FTSE All-Share (Total Return) Index was up 4.4 per cent. Again, in a demonstration of the willingness to embrace risk, the FTSE 250 gained 8.8 per cent and Aim All-Share 5.2 per cent, outperforming the FTSE 100’s 3.5 per cent rise.

Commodity prices fell, adding optimism to the narrative that inflation had peaked. Prices retreated because markets anticipated demand would drop with slower economic growth. Wheat fell 11.0 per cent, reversing all the gains this year. Brent oil was down 4.8 per cent to $104 per barrel and has declined further to $93 in August. Copper was off 4.1 per cent, while nickel, aluminium and zinc made small gains. European gas prices bucked the trend, with Russia restricting supplies. It is using gas as a weapon against European support of Ukraine. Given the importance of refilling storage before the winter, Germany is attempting to reduce gas usage by 15 per cent over the summer months. European electricity prices have skyrocketed and in France are over 10 times that of a year ago.

In the foreign exchange markets, the euro fell to parity against the US dollar for the first time since 2003, but sterling fared better. It was up a smidgeon against the US dollar to 1.22 and 2.6 per cent against the euro to 1.19. In perhaps the most significant demonstration of the willingness to take on risk, bitcoin was up 19.4 per cent, leaving it down 48 per cent since 1 January.

Performance

July was a much better month for markets and the JIC Portfolio. It was up 6.1 per cent compared with 4.4 per cent for the FTSE All-Share (TR) Index. Since its inception in January 2012, the JIC Portfolio is up 329.2 per cent (14.8 per cent annualised). That compares favourably with 109.8 per cent for the FTSE All-Share (7.3 per cent annualised) and 253.7 per cent (12.7 per cent annualised) for the FTSE All-World (GBP TR) Index. Year to date, the JIC Portfolio is down 5.0 per cent, still some way behind the All-Share's return of -0.4 per cent.

Serica Energy (SQZ), my most significant position, was the star of the show. It was up 32.8 per cent, buoyed by higher gas prices and by the news that it approached Kistos (KIST) regarding a merger of the two companies. Kistos returned the compliment by making an offer to Serica's shareholders. Serica rejected Kistos' proposal, saying it severely undervalued Serica's contribution to the merged entity. It also noted that Kistos intended to use Serica's cash to fund the deal. Kistos returned with a higher offer which also failed to win Serica's approval. Undoubtedly, a merger of the two companies would make sense, but finding terms to which both boards agree has proved difficult. Earlier this month both companies announced they would not be pursuing a firm offer for the other party.

The cultures are very different. Serica under chairman Tony Craven-Walker has focused on growing the company through operational excellence. Since it acquired the BKR fields in 2018, It has improved production from existing wells and fields and brought on new fields such as Columbus. Kistos is more of a corporate finance machine, forever looking for the next deal to grow its production. Andrew Austin founded Kistos less than two years ago and has a massive following due to his success at Rockrose. He has created a lot of shareholder value with Kistos. Both approaches have their merits. In mid-July, Serica spudded the North Eigg exploration well. If successful, this could be huge for Serica, nearly doubling its reserves.

Moreover, it will utilise the existing Bruce platform negating the need for significant expenditure on new infrastructure. Maybe one day the two parties can agree on a deal satisfactory to both shareholders. Still, I suspect not now before the results of the North Eigg exploration well in October. In the board of Serica, I trust.

Renew (RNWH) was up 15.8 per cent on no news. SDI (SDI) was up 13.3 per cent, helped by excellent results for the year-end 31 May 2022. It led to further upgrades to the current year's earnings. The consensus forecast is 9.2p earnings per share for the year ending 31 May 2023. Last December, those forecasts stood at only 5.2p. SigmaRoc (SRC) was up 11.2 per cent, boosted by robust first-half (H1) results on the last day of the month. Organic revenue growth was 18 per cent, and underlying earnings per share were up 35 per cent. The transformational Nordkalk acquisition of a year ago seems to be well integrated. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS) made it into double figures, bouncing back by 10.7 per cent.

Only six positions were down and only one by more than 10 per cent. A profit warning from Supreme (SUP) hit the share price hard. It warned that the year ending 31 March 2023 would be down on the previous year due to a sudden slowdown in the Lighting division. The board also decided to reduce the dividend payout ratio. It believes that it is best to spend shareholders' cash on acquisitions. I have no problem with that, as I probably shouldn't be invested in the company if I don't have confidence in the board's ability to grow shareholder value. The share price fell 40 per cent over a few days before bouncing back to finish the month down 20.4 per cent. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) was down 9.0 per cent but that included it going ex-dividend on 15 July at 19.54p, equivalent to 8.8 per cent of the share price.

The Funds' Portfolio had a better month but struggled to keep up with the indices. It was up 4.1 per cent compared with 4.4 per cent for the All-Share and 6.6 per cent for the FTSE All-World (GBP, TR) Index. The portfolio is down 9.4 per cent this year compared with -4.6 per cent for the All-World. There is still much to do in the coming months to close the gap. Fifteen of my 17 positions were up, but only six of them were up more than the All-World Index. Keystone Positive Change (KPC) was the best, up 26.4 per cent. The two fallers were L&G Gold Mining ETF (AUCO), down 5.3 per cent and FP Argonaut Absolute Return Fund (GB00B7MC0R90) down 7.8 per cent.

Activity

After just one trade in June, there were eight in July, including purchasing three new positions. The first was Polar Capital (POLR), bought in two tranches on 4 July at 514p and 8 July at 480p. Polar Capital is a well-managed investment management company with a strong balance sheet, tight control of costs and a good product offering. Results for the year ended 31 March 2022 were reassuring – especially regarding what it said about the dividend. It is paying out 46p in total for the last year, including the second interim of 32p. It went ex that dividend on 7 July, just after I bought the initial position. Polar Capital pointed to its strong balance sheet (£121m net cash on 31 March). It noted that previously, in 2017, it used its balance sheet to support the dividend under challenging times. So, even if things deteriorate further in the coming months, one can expect the dividend payout to remain high. Equity Development, of which Polar Capital is a client, is forecasting a maintained dividend of 46p for the current year and next. That is despite core operating profits expected to fall back to FY March 2021 levels. It feels that one can be patient with 46p of dividends amounting to a yield of over 9 per cent.

On 8 July, I added to Lucara Diamonds (CAN:LUC) on weakness following my initial purchase and I'mm looking forward to H1 results later this week. On 22 July, I added gas producers Kistos and IOG (IOG) to the portfolio. With subsequent purchases on 25 July, my position in each stock rose to 2.5 per cent. I trimmed Serica Energy to 10.0 per cent at 371p, leaving my overall exposure to gas producers at 15 per cent.

Given the forward pricing of gas for this winter, I feel relaxed about moving to 15 per cent in North Sea gas producers. I think all three stocks, Serica, Kistos and IOG, look cheap. I think there will be further consolidation in the industry and that IOG could be involved in addition to Kistos and Serica. Kistos has the benefit of being exposed to Dutch gas prices, which trade at a considerable premium to UK prices, and profits are not subject to the North Sea levy. IOG commenced production in March after many years of exploration and development. Revenue is currently forecast at £86m for 2022, rising to £146m in 2023. The most recent update on 4 July showed that production from its Blythe and Elgood fields was running at 60 mmcf per day, up from 54 mmcf/d in mid-June. When the Southwark East and West fields come on stream in the fourth quarter (Q4), it will further boost production. Finncap has a target price of 59p. A 6 July note following IOG's production update said: "With production at the top end of the guidance range, alongside high UK forward gas prices and no hedges, there is upside potential to estimates and valuation". On Finncap's forecasts, at 35p, the shares are valued at 4.4 times 2023 earnings and 2.3 times 2023. The price to free cash ratio is forecast at two times 2023, making the target prices look conservative to me.

In the Funds’ Portfolio, I added to three existing positions. Details can be found at www.jicuk.com .

Other news

Anglo Pacific (APF) announced the first production at its royalty partner, Brazilian Nickel's Piauí project. It anticipates production increasing to 1,400 tonnes of nickel and 35 tonnes of cobalt in 2023. Anglo invested $2m in 2017 for a 1.25 per cent royalty on the project. It has an option to acquire an incremental 3 per cent royalty, for $70m, on an eventual annual production of 24,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,000 tonnes of cobalt. Anglo Pacific said: "The Piauí project has the potential to become a significant asset in the group's portfolio, with a full-scale operation contributing annual royalty income between US$12.5mn and $17.5 million at current long-term broker consensus forecasts. This news will further accelerate Anglo Pacific's transition towards future-facing commodities."

Anglo furthered its move to "future-facing commodities" on 12 July when it acquired a nickel and copper royalty stream from South 32. Anglo Pacific is paying $185m through an initial payment of $47.6m cash, followed by six quarterly payments totalling $55m. The balance is made up by issuing $82.4m new shares to South 32, who will thus become a 16.9 per cent shareholder.

Circassia (CIR) published robust H1 results in which it said: "With revenues continuing to grow, margins remaining strong and costs now at a much-reduced level. The board believes that Ebitda for 2022 will, in the absence of any new lockdown restrictions in major markets, be significantly ahead of our May expectations".

CentralNic (CNIC) said growth accelerated in Q2. In the 12 months to 30 June, it was running at 62 per cent, up from 53 per cent in the year to 31 March. Net debt fell 20 per cent to $65m, with more than 100 per cent cash conversion. Ben Crawford, the CEO, struck a confident note, expecting full-year results to be at least at the upper end of current market expectations. Zeus increased revenue forecasts by a "conservative" 2 per cent for the year. It acknowledged that those forecasts included a sequential revenue decline of 20 per cent in H2 and an Ebitda decline of 16 per cent. In other words, they are building in a severe slowdown in H2. It is trading at eight times 2022 earnings and cash flow on those very conservative forecasts. Zeus's valuation points to a 221p target price. I think it looks incredibly cheap, and the share price will be much higher in a year.

Somero Enterprises (SOM) issued an H1 update reaffirming its confidence in H2 trading and achieving current market expectations. H1 benefited from "positive momentum from a highly active US non-residential construction market, healthy market conditions and elevated activity levels in the European and Australian markets". The market remains wary about the impact of a slowdown, so will wait for results on 7 September for further reassurance. The forecast dividend gives a yield of 9.7 per cent at 422p. If it pays the forecast dividend and can maintain it over 2023 and 2024, this will prove to have been an excellent time to buy.

On 27 July, Lloyds Banking (LLOY) issued its H1 results. Rising interest rates contributed to margin expansion. Deposit and loan volume growth was strong, and so far, there has been no deterioration in bad debts. It is generating excess capital, which it is returning to shareholders through buybacks and a 20 per cent increase in the half-year dividend. Further interest rate increases should help the interest margin expand further. Still, a recession will test the quality of its loan book. With inflation running at 9.4 per cent, a prospective dividend yield for 2022 of 5.4 per cent, growing at 20 per cent, looks attractive to me.

Outlook

Markets have staged a strong recovery from the June lows. We have either seen the low for this cycle, or we are witnessing a bear market rally, with the bottom still to come. For choice, I think the latter. I know markets are discounting mechanisms that quickly move to a level reflecting all the bad news. They start to recover when it is not evident that the outlook is rosier. I think we are at the stage where the squeeze on company earnings will begin to bite as economies move into recession. Higher energy prices and wages that are not keeping up with inflation are squeezing consumers in the US and Europe. This squeeze will hit discretionary spending hard. The optimistic take is that a severe slowdown will lead to inflation peaking sooner and falling faster than expected. Next year, inflation could be much lower on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, inflation will likely become less of an issue sooner than in Europe and July’s US CPI coming in below expectations at 8.5 per cent was welcome news. Commodity prices have retreated, and the US is not reliant on expensive Russian gas to keep the lights on. Once there is evidence that lower growth has slain inflation, central banks will have the excuse to change tack and release the hand brake. However, there is also the risk that inflation will prove sticky as cost pressures move through the pipeline.

Last month, I said I was extending my time horizon to a year or more and focusing on stocks with attractive long-term fundamentals and valuations. An example was the purchase of Polar Capital. That broadly remains my approach as predicting the outcome of the next few months with any accuracy is fraught with danger. I will, however, seek to raise the cash level in both portfolios a little. Holding cash will give me firepower should my hunch that we are merely in a bear market rally prove correct.