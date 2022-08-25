Can I retire at 58 on £60,000 a year?

- The value of Derek's pensions are close to the lifetime allowance but there could still be a case for him to continue contributions
- He should consider reducing his number of investments
Reader Portfolio
Derek and his wife 53 and 50
Description
Pensions, Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and shares, unquoted company shares, employee share scheme, residential property.
Objectives
Retire at age 58 on £60,000 a year, travel when retired, generate income from dividends, rent and selling investments, invest for income, keep the costs of investing as low as possible, pass assets onto children.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Derek is age 53 and his wife is 50, and their children are 18 and 16. Derek earns between £150,000 and £300,000 a year.