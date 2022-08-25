Ideas Farm: Beaten to the punch on Aveva

Aveva in the crosshairs

You'll have to trust us here, but one of this coming week's share ideas was meant to be Aveva (AVV). At least that was the plan, before shares in the software group rallied on news that Schneider Electric (FR:SU) was considering a bid for the 40 per cent of the business it does not already own.

Given the company is now ‘in play’, even if a formal bid is yet to arrive, we decided not to run the piece (as originally suggested by my colleague and your tech correspondent, Arthur Sants).