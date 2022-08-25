/
On the hunt for tech bargains

Shares in two small-cap technology companies have been savaged this year, but at such depressed valuations the investment risk is skewed to the upside
August 25, 2022

Investors invariably head for the exit on news of a potential de-listing. This was the case with Allied Minds (ALM:10p), a Boston-based intellectual property (IP) commercialisation company focused on investing in early-stage companies with disruptive technologies.

As part of a strategic review that could lead to an outright sale of the company, or distribution of assets and cash, the board are consulting with shareholders to ascertain the level of support for a de-listing to save on listing fees. Allied Minds’ share price had been trading above the level of my last update (‘An unloved deep value play’, 17 June 2022), but tanked on the news.

I would not sell out at these depressed levels as the group's largest holding, Federal Wireless, is alone worth $72.3mn (25.6p a share), or 2.5 times Allieds Minds market capitalision of £24mn. That technology group is reshaping wireless connectivity for cloud-based technologies by providing customers with a high performance, accessible and secure private wireless network.

