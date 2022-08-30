Targeting lowly rated technology shares

Acquires global payments business of NTT DOCOMO, a large Japanese mobile network operator

Signs multi-year platform deal with NTT DOCOMO to provide payment services in Japan

Aim-traded technology group Bango (BGO:185p) has acquired the global payments business of NTT DOCOMO, a Japanese mobile network operator with 85mn subscribers, and signed a long-term platform deal with that group to provide payment services in Japan for the world's largest merchants. Bango is a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform enabling smartphone users to charge purchases made in app stores straight to their mobile phone account.

The acquisition accelerates Bango’s growth strategy by expanding its global partnerships with major customers, doubling the number of Google Play and Amazon routes; adds new telecom partners including Telefónica, América Móvil and Deutsche Telecom, and extends relationships with Vodafone, Singtel, Softbank and Airtel India; and consolidates Bango's position as a leading payments platform for global merchants such as Netflix, Britbox and Youtube.