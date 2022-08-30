We’re going on a value hunt

What is value investing? Many define it as buying stocks at prices below their ‘intrinsic value’. But this doesn’t get us much further. Despite the appeal to objectivity, and a focus on cash flows over market pricing, ‘intrinsic value’ still involves guesswork on the shape of a moving target.

This, at a high level, is one of the problems with fundamental analysis. Instances of mispricing do very occasionally occur, meaning price discovery is never strictly dead. But the idea that free lunches are not only out there but can also be uncovered by simply sifting for anything trading below book value has been found sorely wanting in recent years.

Partly, this is due to the dwindling relative importance of hard assets, and the increasing vitality of intangible and hard-to-capitalise assets such as human capital, know-how and digital infrastructure. Big asset allocations to the kind of new economy growth stocks that are emblematic of this shift have probably played a role, too.