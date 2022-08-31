Bargain Shares: Mining for hidden value

£9.6mn of negative fair value movements on investment portfolio reduces interim net asset value to £29mn (17.1p a share)

Since period-end, holdings in Sandfire and Cobre have generated cumulative mark-to-market gains of £13.5mn (8p a share)

$1.2mn of cash return from Andean Copper holding in July 2022

Investors should not be concerned by the first-half pre-tax loss of £9.4mn recorded by Metal Tiger (MTR:18p), an Aim-traded investment company focused on undervalued natural resources opportunities. This reflected mark to market negative movements of £9.6mn on the company’s equity investment portfolio and £0.3mn of losses crystallised on disposals during a volatile period for resource stocks.

However, since the half-year end, the company has recorded sizeable paper gains on its two largest shareholdings: a 1.7 per cent stake in Australian Stock Exchange-listed company Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR), a mid-tier A$2bn (£1.18bn) market capitulation mining and exploration group that is developing the T3 Copper-Silver and A4 projects located in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt; and a 21 per stake in Australia's Cobre Pty (AU:CBE), another Australian Stock Exchange-listed company that is also developing four projects in the Kalahari Copper Belt close to Sandfire T3 and A4 deposits.