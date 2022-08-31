Exploiting the triumph of optimism

Finally, we had some good news from the Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukraine has pushed into Kherson and started an effective counteroffensive. Naturally, Russia denies this.

However, what does this mean for traders? If Russia is pushed back far enough, does Putin get pushed out? If the gas is switched on, then shorting gas plays becomes the trade. Where does that money go? Renewables?

At the moment, natural gas is a crowded trade. Since my last article, many gas stocks have risen significantly and prices have exploded. But while it would appear prices can go to any level it is impossible to call tops. I have reduced some of my exposure to this trade simply because I’m sitting on hefty paper profits and so I’m hitting collect on some. As Nathan Rothschild said: "I never buy at the bottom and I always sell too soon". Selling too soon is certainly better than selling too late.