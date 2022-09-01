How to prepare your finances for starting a family

If you are planning to start a family, it's important to prepare your finances as well as everything else, to lessen the risk of money pressures later. Your day-to-day costs will rise, while investing and saving for the long time should never be neglected.

No two families have the exact same amount of costs and what your own will be depends on a number of variables, including whether you want to educate your children privately or help with the costs of university later on.

Child Poverty Action Group estimates that the cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 is £160,692 for a family with two parents or, on average, £8,927 a year. "But these figures do not include university tuition or private school fees, with the largest single contributor coming from childcare followed by food," says Emma Parkes, relationship manager at Church House Investment Management. "Add in university and day school fees, and the total could easily rise by £100,000."