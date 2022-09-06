/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How can we gradually increase the value of our investments?

These investors want to pass their assets onto their children
How can we gradually increase the value of our investments?
September 6, 2022
By Poppy Fox and Ben Yearsley

These investors want to gradually grow the value of their assets and pass them onto their children

They should consider ways to mitigate their estate's IHT liability

They could cut their number of holdings and add alternative investment funds

Reader Portfolio
Brian and his wife 75 and 70
Description

Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and direct equity holdings, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Supplement wife's pension income if she outlives Brian, pass investments to children, grow value of investments gradually and sustainably, invest cash in Isas.

Portfolio type
Preserving wealth

Brian is age 75 and has an income of £46,000 a year from the state and former workplace pensions. His wife is age 70 and receives £9,000 a year from the state pension and benefits. They also earn interest from their cash savings. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data