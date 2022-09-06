How can we gradually increase the value of our investments?

These investors want to gradually grow the value of their assets and pass them onto their children
They should consider ways to mitigate their estate's IHT liability
They could cut their number of holdings and add alternative investment funds
Reader Portfolio
Brian and his wife 75 and 70
Description
Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and direct equity holdings, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Supplement wife's pension income if she outlives Brian, pass investments to children, grow value of investments gradually and sustainably, invest cash in Isas.
Portfolio type
Preserving wealth
Brian is age 75 and has an income of £46,000 a year from the state and former workplace pensions. His wife is age 70 and receives £9,000 a year from the state pension and benefits. They also earn interest from their cash savings.