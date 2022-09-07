Profiting from SMEs

First-half revenue up 86 per cent to £31.4mn

Underlying cash profit trebles to £4.9mn

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:93p), a leading challenger brand in banking and payments, has delivered eye-catching first-half results and an impressive third-quarter trading update.

Equals differentiates itself from rivals by offering both account-to-account transfers and cards, overlaid on a technology platform that provides bank-grade connectivity and security on superior customer interfaces. Providing one unified platform to business customers is becoming increasingly vital. For example, many ecommerce businesses only accept card payments, whereas other companies may typically only accept bank transfers.