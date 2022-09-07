Record valuations and a solid future

First half net asset value (NAV) per share increases seven per cent to 1,364p

Like-for-like property valuation rises 5.6 per cent to £92.9mn

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29.5p support raised interim pay-out of 23p

Highcroft Investments (HCFT:1,000p) has reported its highest ever NAV per share, having booked £5.2mn of valuation gains on its property portfolio in the six months to 30 June 2022. The well managed REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 21 properties spread across the warehouse, retail warehouse, leisure, office and retail sectors.

Around 80 per cent of the property uplift was booked on Highcroft’s industrial warehouse and retail warehouse properties which increased in value by 7 per cent to £42.6mn and 6.5 per cent to £25.8mn, respectively. They account for 72 per cent of the total portfolio, prospects for valuation gains being a bull point when I initiated coverage on the shares, at 957.5p, last summer (Alpha Research: ‘A high-yielding industrial and retail warehousing play’, 16 June 2022). Although Highcroft’s retail properties were marked down from £4.9mn to £4.7mn in value, the sector only represents five per cent of the overall portfolio and three of its high street properties are currently being marketed for sale to further reduce exposure. The directors are looking to bank profits on one of the warehouse properties, too.