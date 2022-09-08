Is Craneware the next UK software takeover target?

In the last month, UK software companies Aveva (AVV) and Micro Focus (MCRO) have entered the crosshairs of international buyers. As Schneider Electric (FR:SE) weighs a bid for the remaining 40 per cent of Aveva it doesn’t already own, the takeover of Micro Focus by Canada’s OpenText (CA:OTXT) is moving ahead. Meanwhile, shareholders in Leeds-based NHS software provider Emis (EMIS) agreed to a £1.24bn takeover from US health insurance giant UnitedHealth (US:UNH).

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Trading below peers

Selling into the US

Sticky product gives pricing power Bear points Organic growth stagnant

2021 deal now looks expensive

As the pound continues to devalue, under-appreciated UK software companies are being snapped up on the cheap by foreign buyers. Edinburgh-headquartered healthcare software company Craneware (CRW) could be the next to go. Although there are no rumours it is under consideration, both current trends and Craneware’s recent devaluation below its peer group, makes it a likely target.