Safestore's incredible largesse

There’s a chart in the 2017 annual report of Safestore (SAFE) that sets out “an estimate of the remuneration that could be received by the executive directors” for the next five years. The maximum for Frederic Vecchioli, its chief executive, is shown as £2.8mn. Here we are, five years later, and last year what did he notionally receive? A massive £17mn!

Vecchioli topped last month’s High Pay Centre report on how much FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 chief executives received in 2021. That’s going some for a £2.3bn self-storage company, with stores mostly in the UK. His was a little more than the chief executive of Endeavour Mining (EDV), a West African gold mining company, whose pay included $10mn to reimburse him for “unanticipated” personal costs relating to Endeavour’s listing in London. Only three others received more than £10mn (at AstraZeneca, CRH and Carnival).

The small print beneath that Safestore chart says it includes the “annualised” value of a nil-cost share option to cover the next five years. In September 2017, Vecchioli’s one-off option was for 2mn shares, then worth £8.73mn if the company later exceeded the performance conditions. This was divided by 5 to get a more modest sounding average of about £1.75mn a year to produce that total maximum pay figure of £2.8mn; but it ought to have been divided by 3, for after three years, Safestore started making annual share awards. Their calculation means that over the last two years, the executives have been double dipping.

The main reason for the high outcome was also in the small print, which said: “no share price growth has been factored into the calculation”. Share price gains boosted the value of this award to £24mn. Only £16mn was disclosed in 2021 because the performance conditions allow the outcome to be staggered over two financial years. Two-thirds of the grant depended on earnings per share, which was tested in October 2021. The other third depends on total shareholder return (share price performance with dividends reinvested), and will be tested later this month, when Vecchioli and 57 other senior managers will become entitled to the rest of the shares. When they take ownership, new shares will be created. This will dilute investors’ shareholdings by 3.25 per cent, for Safestore failed to hedge these grants by buying shares in advance, which pays off only if the share price flatlines or falls.

Dividend “equivalents” also contributed. These are a strange concept, and no estimate was made for them in 2017. Their rationale is that adding dividends to share awards places executives in the same position as those who bought the shares on the award date. But executives don’t become entitled to the shares until years later (when the performance conditions are tested). And anyway, Safestore’s awards are not of shares but of options. Investors who buy share options don’t receive dividends, so why should executives? It could be argued that since these options won’t cost executives anything, they’re a proxy for shares. Yet they’re still options – executives are allowed 10 years from the date of grant in which to take ownership of the resultant shares. Dividend equivalents don’t continue for the whole 10 years – they stop after the performance conditions have been assessed. Some might see a logic in all this and, in fairness, Safestore is not alone in having this policy. Be that as it may, dividend equivalents added almost 7 per cent to their executives’ outcome.

Were institutional investors asleep at the wheel in 2017 when shareholders were asked to approve the new pay policy? Far from it. For Claire Balmforth, the new chair of the remuneration committee, it proved to be a baptism of fire. In the teeth of widespread objections, the directors pulled the policy resolution a day before Safestore’s annual meeting in March 2017, complaining that too many institutions outsourced their voting decisions to the simplistic checklists of proxy advisers. In response, Safestore’s directors shaved Vecchioli’s proposed one-off award from 2.5mn shares to 2mn, tightened some performance conditions, and tried again in July. This time, the vote went to the wire: 51 per cent were for; 49 per cent against.

The justification? Since 2017, Safestore’s market value has tripled, whereas that of Big Yellow (BYG), Safestore’s closest self-storage peer, has merely doubled. Both have robust strategies, but over the same period, Safestore’s debt grew by three-quarters, while Big Yellow’s grew by a third. So yes, Safestore’s share price has outperformed over the last five years, but it was partly funded by increased borrowing. More telling is that the 2021 value of Vecchioli’s 2017 share option alone is worth more than (well, actually double) all of the last 10 years’ pay of Big Yellow’s chief executive added together. The difference was due to gearing pay heavily to success. But the question is, was the largesse proportionate?