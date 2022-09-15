Accelerating a move to break-even

Operating loss widens due to higher investment in growth of subscription business

Cash burn has peaked

Analysts reduce cash loss forecasts for next two financial years

Cambridge-based technology group Checkit (CKT:20p) is accelerating its plan to achieve profitability, and the directors believe, reassuringly for investors, that cash burn peaked in the first half of this year.

Checkit’s workflow management software platform offers customers data-driven remote monitoring and automated systems surveillance to manage their teams of deskless workers. By digitising the scheduling and reporting of workflows, it can boost staff efficiency and deliver better management insight. By transitioning the business to a software-as-a-service (Saas) model, the directors are creating an annual recurring revenue (ARR) stream across five key verticals (healthcare, retail, facilities management, restaurants and hospitality), and succsesfully so.