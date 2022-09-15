Bottom-fishing for recovery plays

First-half revenue down a third to £12.9mn

Underlying operating profit down from £2mn to £0.6mn

Analysts maintain full-year profit expectations

Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:285p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, highlighted the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis on the group’s first-half performance in a pre-close trading update (‘Sitting through an uncomfortable ride’, IC, 23 June 2022).

Rising energy and fuel costs, coupled with high inflation and increasing interest rates, are outstripping wage inflation, thus creating uncertainty amongst Tandem’s target customer base. However, despite these challenges, there have been encouraging signs to suggest bottom-fishers will be rewarded.