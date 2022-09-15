/
small companies

Bottom-fishing for recovery plays

Bottom-fishers looking ahead rather than through the rear-view mirror could be rewarded by the recovery potential from a distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment
September 15, 2022
  • First-half revenue down a third to £12.9mn
  • Underlying operating profit down from £2mn to £0.6mn
  • Analysts maintain full-year profit expectations

Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:285p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, highlighted the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis on the group’s first-half performance in a pre-close trading update (‘Sitting through an uncomfortable ride’, IC, 23 June 2022).

Rising energy and fuel costs, coupled with high inflation and increasing interest rates, are outstripping wage inflation, thus creating uncertainty amongst Tandem’s target customer base. However, despite these challenges, there have been encouraging signs to suggest bottom-fishers will be rewarded.

