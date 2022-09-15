/
Corporate distress spells success for Begbies Traynor

The insolvency practice is gearing up for growth as the economic outlook darkens
September 15, 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, voluntary insolvencies in England and Wales reached their highest level since 1960. In the second quarter of 2022, things got even worse, with compulsory liquidations and administrations also starting to climb. An outbreak of corporate distress is not good news for an already jittery equity market. However, a handful of companies have been waiting in the wings since the pandemic struck, ready to manage - and profit from - the fallout. Enter Begbies Traynor (BEG)

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Rising insolvencies
  • Strong acquisition strategy
  • Widening margins 
Bear points
  • Some cyclical exposure
  • High one-off costs

Every quarter, the Aim-traded insolvency practice publishes a ‘red flag alert’ about the state of the economy. Since 2020, it has noted a growing number of companies in “significant distress”, with a solemnity that doesn’t quite mask its own good cheer. During the depths of lockdown, however, the group’s doom-laden forecasts collided with government support schemes, which kept insolvency levels eerily low. 

