Ideas Farm: Slater's take

To some seasoned stockpickers, Mark Slater is best known as the son of the man who popularised retail investing in the UK.

But he can make a reasonable claim to the title of most successful UK-focused fund manager working today. According to Slater, the Slater Growth Fund (GB00B7T0G907) for which his investment house is chiefly known has been the best performer in its category since its inception in 2005. If you’d invested £10,000 in the fund in April 2005, it would now be worth £76,000 before fees.