Tapping into earnings momentum

A fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation and real assets continues to deliver strong earnings momentum, with the earnings risk firmly skewed to the upside
September 15, 2022
  • 8 per cent organic growth in assets under management to £7.3bn
  • Strong performance from real assets
  • Risk to earnings skewed to the upside

Organic growth shows no sign of waning at Gresham House (GHE:810p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation (solar power, wind, and battery storage farms), forestry, infrastructure, and public and private equity investment strategies.

Having reported a 91 per cent rise in first-half underlying operating profit to £13.2mn on 63 per cent higher revenue of £38.5mn, and with the operating leverage of the business highlighted by the five percentage point increase in operating margin to 35 per cent, the risk to earnings remains firmly skewed to the upside. In fact, Gresham House has already earned half of analysts' full-year operating profit estimates of £26.3mn which underpin broking house Canaccord Genuity’s forecast of 17 per cent growth in 2022 earnings per share (EPS) to 53p.

