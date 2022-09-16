/
Can I build up a £100,000 portfolio in four years?

This new investor hopes to grow his portfolio to a value of £100,000 in four years
September 16, 2022
By James Norrington and Robert Ward

This investor wants his non-pension investments to grow to a value of £100,000 within four years of starting them

He should not have more investments than he has time to manage

He should maximise contributions to his workplace pension, and consider the best place to hold his former workplace pension

Reader Portfolio
Jack 29
Description

Pensions and Isa invested in direct equity holdings and funds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Start a family within five years, grow non-pension investments to value of £100,000 in four years and generate income of £5,000 a year from them by that time, retire at age 68 on £93,000 a year, contribute £2,000 a month to non-pension investments.

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Jack is age 29 and earns £116,800 a year plus a bonus of around £10,000. He is getting married next year. He and his fiancée have bought a home costing £515,000, and it has a mortgage of about £272,000 and debt owed to the government's Help To Buy scheme of £180,250. Under the terms of the Help to Buy arrangement, the government is also entitled to 35 per cent of any uplift in the property's value.

