Bargain Shares: Record results, but headwinds too

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 12 per cent to £20.8mn on 19 per cent higher revenue of £257mn

EPS of 15.6p

8 per cent higher dividend per share of 6.2p

Buoyed by 28 per cent higher completions, Springfield Properties (SPR:115p), a housebuilder focused on developing a mix of private and affordable housing in Scotland, delivered record results for its 2021-22 financial year despite facing supply chain pressures. The group also strengthened its land bank, up 9 per cent to 16,652 plots, excluding the post-period-end acquisition of the Scottish housebuilding and timber operations of Mactaggart & Mickel (‘A Ben Graham value play’, IC, 22 June 2022).

The market fundamentals remain strong, hence why 75 to 80 per cent of the private housebuilding division’s projected revenue for the 2022-23 financial year is already delivered, reserved or under missive (sales legally confirmed under Scotland’s conveyancing laws). Analysts at Progressive Equity Research expect private housebuilding completions to increase 31 per cent to 933 units this year to deliver 52 per cent higher divisional revenue of £265mn, the higher revenue growth reflects a higher estimated average selling price of £284,000, up from £248,000 in the year just ended. However, there are two headwinds facing the business.