/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Delivering strong momentum

A leader in the development of inkjet technology has been successfully turned around and is now delivering strong organic sales growth, and profits.
Delivering strong momentum
September 20, 2022
  • 39 per cent higher first half revenue of £36.6mn
  • First half pre-tax profit of £1.4mn, reverses loss of £1.6mn in 2021
  • Net cash of £12.7mn

Cambridge-based Xaar (XAR:210p), a leader in the development of inkjet technology and maker of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, delivered an eye-catching 14 per cent organic sales growth in the first half, excluding contribution from acquisitions.

It’s more profitable business, too, as highlighted by the sharp rise in gross margin from 31 to 40 per cent, reflecting both the reduction in the cost base in the printhead division and operational gearing as higher volumes have improved profitability. In fact, the group increased gross profit by £6.2mn on £10.3mn incremental revenue in the six-month period, the reason why Xaar moved from barely cash profit break-even in the first half of 2021 to a cash profit of £3mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data