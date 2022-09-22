Backing winners in the digital economy

A London-based social and digital media company that acts as a broadcaster for the digital age is delivering robust growth, a fact that is not reflected in its miserly rating.

A weakening global economy, sky-high energy prices, a once in a generation cost of living crisis, and the fall-out from the war on Ukraine are all having an impact on end customer demand at a time when central banks are tightening policy, too. It therefore makes sense to mitigate risk by focusing on companies which have solid organic growth prospects in what could become an increasingly challenging macro-economic environment.

One in particular stands out, Brave Bison (BBSN: 2.1p), a London-based social and digital media group that has undergone a dramatic transformation since a board room clear-out two years ago. The ongoing outperformance reflects a restructuring that has materially lowered the cost base, upside from acquisitions that are scaling up the business, and a digital focus that is driving organic growth across four pillars: search engine optimisation (SEO); social advertising; transactional websites and platforms; and a portfolio of owned and operated social media channels.