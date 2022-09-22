/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Cairn: a housing boom play a stone's throw away

This Irish housebuilder has laid the groundwork for a big step up in income generation
Cairn: a housing boom play a stone's throw away
September 22, 2022

Much like the UK, Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis. The small number of homes relative to the number of people who need them has caused the value of properties in the Republic to soar over the past few years. Stories of people struggling to get on the property ladder are as common in Dublin as they are in London, while the rhetoric used in the debate on how to tackle the issue will also be familiar to British ears.

IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Irish housing demand
  • Big land bank
  • Rising profits
  • Discount to book value
Bear points
  • High house prices
  • Competitor has grown faster

These market fundamentals very much work in favour of Cairn Homes (CRN), one of Ireland’s largest housebuilders. After a tough few years, the company is now perfectly poised to build thousands of homes while also making healthy returns for its investors.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data