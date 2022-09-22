Ideas Farm: Moat check

Large market shares aren’t economic moats

While a large market share intuitively feels like a useful thing for a company to have, it comes with little guarantee of profitability.

Take the biggest name in UK banking. Although its fortunes are improving as interest rates rise, Lloyds Banking (LLOY) generated an average return on equity of just 7 per cent a year between 2017 and 2021, versus a weighted average cost of capital of around 4 per cent.

Even in sectors with high returns on investment, scale does not necessarily translate to an economic moat. Because profitable sectors naturally attract competition, this puts pressure on returns as new entrants search for ways to make products cheaply enough to offer them at competitive prices.

The structure of the UK’s direct-to-consumer investment platform market is a case in point. Hargreaves Lansdown (HL), long the premier player, claims a 42 per cent share of the market. But the rise of lower-fee alternatives, coupled with the ability of existing and new competitors to scale their offerings quickly, poses a growing threat to the long-term stability of Hargreaves’ margins.

Nor is market size a useful gauge of profitability. In 2021, eight global car manufacturers booked sales of more than $100bn (£88bn). Between them, there is little evidence of competitive advantage. Neither General Motors (US:GM), Toyota (JP:7203) nor Volkswagen (DE:VOW) is expected to generate a double-digit net profit margin this year.

So when does market share matter? How do you measure it? And when does it equate to a sustainable competitive advantage that preserves profitability and keeps competitors at bay?

In a new paper, the noted fund manager and analyst Michael Mauboussin seeks to address these questions in a review of the existing academic literature and a series of case studies. Given the challenges of “developing a clear picture” of the subject, his answers are somewhat provisional, but the piece contains some nuggets, nonetheless.

For example, Mauboussin shows that nascent markets often lead to both high rates of market share instability and a lack of discernible winners. Conversely, as the global car industry demonstrates, stable markets offer no promise of excess returns. In other words, there are good reasons to avoid both emerging and mature industries.

As to where investors might look instead, the paper highlights the value of network effects and positive feedback loops that create “lopsided market shares”, such as Google’s near-total dominance of the internet search industry.

The research also includes a list of companies that Mauboussin and his colleagues assess as having both wide economic moats and large market shares. These 98 companies display cash flow returns on investment (CFROIs) that are “substantially higher” than the average for listed stocks. In the decade to August, an equally weighted portfolio of these wide-moat stocks generated an average annual CFROI of 17 per cent, compared with 9 per cent from the MSCI World index.

Predictably, the list is skewed to US companies, as well as the technology, luxury and software sectors. But it contains a few names that will be familiar to UK-focused investors, including property listing platform Rightmove (RMV) and analytics giant Relx (REL).

In that context, the presence on the list of British American Tobacco (BAT) (alongside fellow cigarette makers Philip Morris (US:PM) and Altria (US:MO)) feels surprising. How can a company defined by colossal negative externalities, limited technological barriers to entry, a static market share and questionable brand equity value be considered a prime example of a strong economic moat?

Smokers’ willingness to pay almost anything for their next hit can’t be discounted. But a big part of the answer, I would hazard, is due to the way those negative externalities deter competition. Reputationally, tobacco is not an attractive proposition for most sources of seed capital. New entrants’ ability to successfully market a rival product becomes harder in a world in which direct tobacco advertising is largely banned. In this sense, regulation doesn’t so much erode the industry’s economic moat as preserve it.

Over time, vaping may supplant cigarette consumption. For now, the number of tobacco smokers continues to grow globally, and disruptors are nowhere to be seen. BAT is no doubt content with its 12 per cent share of the global market.

